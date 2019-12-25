Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1502 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

NYSEARCA ISDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. 4,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.