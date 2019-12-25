Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (ISEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISEM remained flat at $$26.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

