IOST (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.47 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. IOST has a total market cap of $62.02 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Zebpay, Kucoin and Livecoin. In the last week, IOST has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.06155554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023335 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, Hotbit, DragonEX, GOPAX, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Bitrue, BitMart, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Cobinhood, ABCC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, CoinZest, WazirX, Huobi, DDEX, Livecoin, CoinBene, HitBTC, BitMax, Bitkub, BigONE, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, Koinex, Coineal and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

