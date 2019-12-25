IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF makes up about 6.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 30.57% of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

