IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, approximately 51 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

