Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.20

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $150.20 and traded as high as $156.41. Iqvia shares last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 115,515 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Iqvia by 4.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Iqvia by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,719,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

