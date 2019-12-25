iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.40

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.40 and traded as high as $58.63. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 10,998 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

