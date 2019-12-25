iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

