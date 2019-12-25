J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 17,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

