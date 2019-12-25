Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.74

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.74 and traded as high as $90.31. Jacobs Engineering Group shares last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 1,400,589 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,258,000 after acquiring an additional 277,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,753,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

