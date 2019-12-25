Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

