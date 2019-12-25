JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.81, 337 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.