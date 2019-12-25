Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $7.99. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 4.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading comprises about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned 30.36% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

