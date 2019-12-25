Joe Allanson Sells 167 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11.

CRM opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,132 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in salesforce.com by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

