Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

JOUT stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 26.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

