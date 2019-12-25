Joseph Klein III Sells 1,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $63,740.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $51,074.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

