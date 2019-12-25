Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,914.39

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,914.39 and traded as high as $6,060.00. Judges Scientific shares last traded at $6,020.00, with a volume of 13,801 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JDG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,019.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,014.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.