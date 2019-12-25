Kenneth R. Lehman Acquires 1,116 Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VBFC opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.10. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

