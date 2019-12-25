Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $82,380.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $82,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, David L. Dunkel sold 200 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $8,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $928.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,360,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

