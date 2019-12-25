Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KEP. Bank of America lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.39. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 74,556 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.