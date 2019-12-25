Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will post $378.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.00 million. Kronos Worldwide reported sales of $349.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.54 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KRO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

KRO stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

