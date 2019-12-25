KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Trading Down 2%

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.48, approximately 730,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 460,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KushCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KushCo Holdings Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

