KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) & Maxar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXR) Financial Survey

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of KVH Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maxar Technologies and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 1 5 2 0 2.13 KVH Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.19, indicating a potential downside of 11.43%. KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Given KVH Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Maxar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies -45.15% -20.76% -2.73% KVH Industries 21.47% -7.81% -4.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxar Technologies and KVH Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $2.14 billion 0.38 -$1.26 billion ($2.90) -4.74 KVH Industries $170.76 million 1.22 -$8.23 million ($0.12) -95.83

KVH Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxar Technologies. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Maxar Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications. This segment also offers spacecraft and subsystems to the U.S. and Canadian government, and other customers for scientific research and development missions, as well as robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. It serves government agencies, communication satellite operators, and communication satellite manufacturers. The Imagery segment supplies integrated electro-optical and radar imagery products for the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Services segment provides geospatial products and services for the U.S. government, as well as for other international governments for intelligence, global development organizations, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

