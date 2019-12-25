Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $91,707.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,985.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $1,015,044. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,989,000 after acquiring an additional 390,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.