Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Trading Up 9.4%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYB) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71, approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

