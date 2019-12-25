LiteCoin Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $4,029.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $4,029.00 and $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,194.80 or 2.37304051 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

