Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 34.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

