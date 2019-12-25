LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAMP. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

RAMP opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,737 shares of company stock worth $862,880 over the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in LiveRamp by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

