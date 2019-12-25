LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. LKQ has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 68.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 233.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

