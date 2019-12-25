Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.07

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.07 and traded as high as $29.93. Louisiana-Pacific shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 64,625 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,093 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.