Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.20. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 3.78% of Luby’s worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

