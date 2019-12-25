LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) Trading Down 13%

LXRandCo Inc (TSE:LXR)’s share price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 51,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of $6.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.32 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that LXRandCo Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRandCo Company Profile (TSE:LXR)

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company is involved in the sale of its products through a retail network of stores located in department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce Website.

