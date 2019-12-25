Lynne Marie Laube Sells 1,460 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $89,089.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 346,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,119,449.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $348,475.40.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 26,198 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,467,611.96.

On Friday, November 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,166 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $66,392.04.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $337,339.80.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $270,072.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.71. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cardlytics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cardlytics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Antipodean Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 166.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

