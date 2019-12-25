Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.27

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.27 and traded as high as $43.73. Macquarie Infrastructure shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 14,654 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

