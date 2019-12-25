Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,888.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 316.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

