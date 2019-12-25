Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marlin Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 138.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

