MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 136.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

