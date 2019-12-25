Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MXIM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.08.

MXIM opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 317,974 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 63.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 755,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 293,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

