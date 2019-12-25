Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,204 shares of company stock worth $3,838,279. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 317,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

