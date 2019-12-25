Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $202,400.00. Also, Director Jay O. Rothman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $558,225.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.