Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

MEDP opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. Medpace has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,361,016 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 18.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 212.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

