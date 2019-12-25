Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MNLO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of MNLO opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $121.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

