Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Receives $62.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

MTH stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 101,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,388. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,095,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 575,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

