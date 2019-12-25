Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $390.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

