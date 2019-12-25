Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Bitfinex. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.01728961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,254,498 coins and its circulating supply is 77,254,393 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, QBTC, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Bit-Z, HitBTC, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

