Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $736.21

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $736.21 and traded as high as $793.83. Mettler-Toledo International shares last traded at $790.95, with a volume of 3,893 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $716.00.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.