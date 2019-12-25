Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.59. Midas Gold shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 88,508 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 million and a PE ratio of -25.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

