Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,589,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,355,325.93.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,274.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$28,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,875.00.

TOU opened at C$15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.04.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.03.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

