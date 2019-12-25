Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOBL. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mobileiron by 12.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileiron by 25.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 41,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 9.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.