Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.07. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $29,220.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,076.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $88,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,939.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,262 shares of company stock worth $2,862,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

